The Christmas Lights Will Be Turned On At Powerscourt Centre Tomorrow

Powerscourt Centre will get a whole lot brighter and more festive tomorrow.

The beginning of the festive season will be marked with the annual Christmas Lights Ceremony, taking place at 6pm at the Powerscourt Centre.

If the lights alone aren’t enough to make you merry, then the festive entertainment and mulled wine surely will.

Saturday 30th will see the man with the big white beard return for his silly season residency. Arriving with Mrs Claus and his merry band of helper elves, the group will be sung into their new home by the Piccolo Lasso Children’s Choir.

This year, tickets to Santa’s Grotto will be sold exclusively online. All you have to do is pick a slot and you’re good to go, no queues or anything.

Between different festive delicacies, the gorgeous Georgian setting and the many shops and designer stores – it will be a hub of Christmas activity.

