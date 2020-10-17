Close

The Harbour Bar has created a slick new outdoor area

By Alan Fisher

October 17, 2020 at 11:37am

The Harbour Bar has created a slick outdoor area so we can continue to enjoy a few pints.

I've said it many times before and admittedly, I'm probably biased because I am from Bray, but The Harbour Bar is up there with the best pubs in Ireland.

And it also has the best pints of Guinness in my opinion.

It's hard to beat a night out down there with the different rooms like upstairs on a sofa in front of the fire, or in the conservatory, or the little bar where they have trad music.

There's a lot going on and you can order Platform Pizza, Wing It or eat from their own Fish Shack.

Now, they have redesigned their outside area to appear like it's inside after new restrictions were put in place.

Take a look at how slick it is:

At least it looks pretty cosy with the colder weather coming in.

I, for one, can't wait to have a nice stout here and if you want to as well, book here.

