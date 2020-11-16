The Helix is moving their annual panto online this year

Not the typical panto experience we all know and love, but even an online panto is better than no panto at all. Oh yes, it is!

The Helix has announced that their annual panto will go ahead this year, with organisers deciding to fire ahead with plans by moving the fun online. Knowing that no Christmas would be complete without the festive favourite, this year's show is The Sword in the Stone and stars Irish actress Amilia Stewart-Keating as Pip.

Produced by TheatreworX Productions, the online panto promises to be a new way for families to enjoy the magic of the yearly tradition from their very own homes. Packed full of all the usual laughs, boos, cheers, songs and dances you'd expect of any good panto, viewers can choose from a number of different scheduled performances with organisers sending out a link to the show once booking is complete.

Other big names to feature in this year's show include Gavin Ryan as Archie, Colin Hughes and Aidan Mannion as Buddy and Laurel and Chris Corroon as Dame Lola. A ways to allow people to continue supporting the arts, the online production will keep over 50 people within the industry employed this Christmas.

Speaking of the online show, General Manager of The Helix Michael Brady said:

"The Helix Panto has become such a central part of so many families’ Christmas tradition and this year we’ve found a way for us to bring the panto into everyone’s home this Christmas without having to leave the comfort of the sofa with our very first, if not, Ireland’s first virtual panto!"

Tickets cost €20 per household and go on sale tomorrow at 12noon from The Helix website. The Sword in the Stone will be streamed at 7pm on December 19th, 23rd, 27th, 29th, 31st and January 2nd.

READ NEXT: Samantha Mumba reveals details of her upcoming comeback single