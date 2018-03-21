Dublin

The Itinerary For The Pope's Visit To Dublin Has Been Confirmed

He'll be a busy man...

Many an Irish legend has roamed the hallowed turf of Croke Park on a sweltering August day and it's now been confirmed that Pope Francis is set to follow in their footsteps. 

After much speculation, the Pontiff has finally confirmed that he'll be paying a visit to Dublin this summer. While here, the 81-year-old will preside over the last two days of the World Meeting of Families which will take place in the capital from August 21 to 26. 

The Pope will also take part in the Festival Of Families at Croke Park on August 25 before celebrating Mass at the Phoenix Park on August 26.

As yet, there is no indication of where the Pope will pose with a pint of the Black Stuff but we'll be sure to keep you posted.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Dublin

