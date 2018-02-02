The Lawyers From 'Making A Murderer' Are Coming Back To Vicar Street Next Month

January 2016. The music world mourns the loss of David Bowie, the Zika virus is spreading far and wide and half the planet is obsessed with a murder which took place 11 years previously.

When Netflix released crime documentary Making A Murderer, nobody could have foreseen the impact it would have on international audiences. Workplaces and social media were abuzz with 'did they/didn't they' talk of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey but there were two other men in the series who unexpectedly caught the eye.

Avery's defence lawyers Dean Strang and Jerry Buting impressed many with their their knowledge and perseverance to acquit their client and Dublin audiences will get to see the popular pair up close when they come to Vicar Street next month.

Jarlath Regan will host Witness To The Future: Change and Hope Since Making a Murderer which is basically an evening of conversation with Strang and Buting as they discuss the case which swept the world and the prospects of parole for Avery and Dassey.

The attorneys previously appeared at the venue in 2016 and the forthcoming show should be an interesting night out for fans of the show and crime buffs in general. It takes place on the evening of Friday March 9 and tickets go on sale this Monday February 5 at 9am at a cost of €36.

