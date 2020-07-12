Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The Luke Kelly bust has been vandalised for a seventh time

By James Fenton

July 12, 2020 at 7:53pm

Share:

The bust of Luke Kelly in the north inner city has been vandalised for a seventh time, the North Wall Community Association has said.

The statue of the legendary Dubliners musician was unveiled in January 2019 and has now been vandalised seven times in the past 18 months.

Blue paint has been daubed over the face and in the mouth of the bust and statement issued by North Wall Community Association says: 'We are very proud of the fact that Luke was born and raised in the North Wall and ask that these terrible attacks stop and that this mindless stupidity is ended once and for all.'

There have been calls for the statue to be moved but the statement adds that 'following the last six times it has happened, we have consistently said Luke should not be moved but protected. No deterrent action taken by authorities.'

The North Wall Community Association also apologised to Luke Kelly's family for the distress the incidents are causing.

(header pic: North Wall Community Association)

 

Share:

Latest articles

The Dún Laoghaire market is back open in a new location

Council to consider monthly car-free day along with several other proposals

A brilliant story about Jack Charlton and a Dublin pub was told on BBC yesterday

WATCH: Jack Charlton receives huge ovation on final public appearance in Dublin

You may also love

The Dún Laoghaire market is back open in a new location

Council to consider monthly car-free day along with several other proposals

A brilliant story about Jack Charlton and a Dublin pub was told on BBC yesterday

WATCH: Cars flock to Phoenix Park after side gates reopen

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.