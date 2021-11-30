The National Concert Hall is celebrating its 40 year anniversary!

Tickets are already on sale for this fabulous event!

Calling all fans of classical music. On the 10th December, The National Concert Hall will celebrate its 40th anniversary alongside the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra. It seems only fitting that they would celebrate their ruby anniversary with the same orchestra that opened the concert hall back in 1981, with a performance for President Patrick Hillery.

The website states: "At NCH, audiences have enjoyed performances of every type of music produced in Ireland, from classical to contemporary, from sean-nós to rap." This goes to show they have a long standing reputation of celebrating all things music.

Their 40th anniversary event is looking to be a fantastic one. The works performed will include Brian Byrne's The Treaty Debates, Annie-Marie O'Farrell's RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra commissioned Eitilt, and Dvořák's Ninth Symphony From The New World. Jaime Martín will conduct.

You can purchase tickets HERE. They cost €29.50, and the show begins at 7:30pm on the 10th December. If you cannot attend, there will also be a free livestream link available on YouTube.

What a way to celebrate 40 years of the National Concert Hall, or An Ceoláras Náisiúnta.

Header image via Shutterstock

