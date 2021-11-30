The National Concert Hall is celebrating its 40 year anniversary!

By Katy Thornton

November 30, 2021 at 3:03pm

Share:

Tickets are already on sale for this fabulous event!

Calling all fans of classical music. On the 10th December, The National Concert Hall will celebrate its 40th anniversary alongside the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra. It seems only fitting that they would celebrate their ruby anniversary with the same orchestra that opened the concert hall back in 1981, with a performance for President Patrick Hillery.

The website states: "At NCH, audiences have enjoyed performances of every type of music produced in Ireland, from classical to contemporary, from sean-nós to rap." This goes to show they have a long standing reputation of celebrating all things music.

Their 40th anniversary event is looking to be a fantastic one. The works performed will include Brian Byrne's The Treaty Debates, Annie-Marie O'Farrell's RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra commissioned Eitilt, and Dvořák's Ninth Symphony From The New World. Jaime Martín will conduct.

You can purchase tickets HERE. They cost €29.50, and the show begins at 7:30pm on the 10th December. If you cannot attend, there will also be a free livestream link available on YouTube.

What a way to celebrate 40 years of the National Concert Hall, or An Ceoláras Náisiúnta.

Header image via Shutterstock 

READ ON: All Bar Chicken has introduced Fizzy Fridayz!

Share:

Latest articles

Michael C. Hall actor Dexter is in a synth band, and they're coming to Workman's next month

All Bar Chicken has introduced Fizzy Fridayz!

10 places to preorder your Christmas Dinner from

Arran Quay coffee spot celebrates Christmas with art from local artist

You may also love

All Bar Chicken has introduced Fizzy Fridayz!

Arran Quay coffee spot celebrates Christmas with art from local artist

Looking for somewhere to celebrate Margarita Monday? Check out these Dublin spots

Planning permission refused for hotel development on the site of the Cobblestone

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.