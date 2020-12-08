Close

The Office star Creed Bratton to perform a comedy and music night in Dublin in 2021

By Rory Cashin

December 8, 2020 at 10:49am

This will be a must-see for fans of The Office.

"Strike, scream, run" is still one of the single funniest moments in The Office US's history, and it is all thanks to Creed Bratton's impeccable comic timing.

Fans of the American version of The Office will be well versed in the oddities of Creed Bratton, played by actor... eh... Creed Bratton. Yep, that is his actual name.

So fans will also be happy to hear the Bratton is set to perform two nights of comedy and music on the island of Ireland in 2021, with dates set for Dublin and Belfast.

As per the press release on the announcement of the gigs:

"Mysterious, eccentric, good-hearted, and downright talented are all words that have been used to describe actor and musician Creed Bratton over the years. Creed may be best known for starring as a fictional version of himself on nine seasons of the award winning, critically acclaimed NBC series The Office. For nearly eight years fans worldwide grew to love him as Dunder Mifflin’s quality assurance director who unapologetically forgets the names of his own co-workers, and says bizarre confusing statements on a regular basis. If Creed was onscreen, laughs were sure to follow. While Creed may be best known for his on-screen antics, he is also an established musician with a career in music that spans nearly five decades, and he isn’t slowing down anytime soon."

Creed Bratton is set to perform at Limelight 2 in Belfast on Saturday, May 8, and in Whelan's in Dublin on Sunday, May 9, and you can get your tickets right now from his official website right here.

In the meantime, why not refamiliarise yourself with Creed's best moments:

READ NEXT: 20 classic Christmas movies and where you can watch them

