The Pepper Pot is back in action with its pick up service

The Pepper Pot in Powerscourt Townhouse is back in action.

We all love this little cafe with its delicious food and it's the perfect place to stop while roaming around town.

Now, after been closed due to restrictions, it's back

The Pepper Pot pick up, which has a lovely ring to it, is hear and at your service.

They took to their social media to say that 'this will do for now! Very exciting being open to the public again'.

'For now, it’s just pre-order by DM and collect the next day but it’s a sure way to get your Pear, Bacon, and cheddar sambo fix (among other treats). Get in touch lovelies'