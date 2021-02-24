The Sambo Ambo has found a new home outside this iconic Dublin 8 market

Lunchtime sambos courtesy of the only sandwich ambulance in town.

Good sambos are but a few minutes walk away for locals in Dublin 8 thanks to The Sambo Ambo who has found a new home in The Liberties. Now parking up outside the "hugely iconic" Iveagh Market, you'll be able to spot the brightly coloured van there from lunchtime today.

Sharing the good news on social media, Sambo Ambo headman Marcus O Laoire took to Instagram to say:

"BIG DELIGHT, ALRIGHT!

"The last 7 weeks have been a bit scary and fraught with a bit of uncertainty, but with the sun shining and the days getting longer, SO TOO DOES THE APPETITE FOR SAMBOS INCREASE!

"@thesamboambo is back in its new home in Dublin 8, in front of the hugely iconic Iveagh Market on Francis street from lunchtime tomorrow."

A sandwich van by day, Marcus has big plans for the place - later revealing that a "very, very tasty evening menu" is soon to come too.

Canny wait.

Header image via Instagram/The Sambo Ambo