The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way

It's the time of year when usually we're basking in spring sunshine but 2018 just doesn't seem to want to follow any rules.

We've already had to put up with a freezing St. Patrick's Weekend and while it looks like there won't be a repeat of yesterday's snow here in Dublin, temperatures are to remain freezing for the time being.

Met Éireann is forecasting that severe frost is on the way tonight but on the bright side, there will be some sunny spells today. Tomorrow will see temperatures reaching minus three across the country before things pick up slightly on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday looks like it's going to be a wet one with wind and rain throughout the day.

You can read the full outlook for the week here.

READ NEXT: WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here