The Speed Limit On The New Luas Cross-City Is Shockingly Low

It's been described as a "slow jogging pace..."

Were you late for work after getting the Luas this morning? Not surprising when the things are only moving at 10 kilometres per hour.

That's the figure which has been revealed in the Irish Times today as the temporary speed limit imposed at the last minute by the Commission for Railway regulation just before the opening of the cross-city line.

Chairman of Transport Infrastructure Ireland Cormac O’Rourke compared the speed of the Luas to a "slow jogging pace" or "fast walking pace".

However, Mr. O'Rourke hope to see the trams pick up the pace in the near future. He told the Oireachtas:

“We hope that with gradual optimisation and the removal of the 10km/h speed limit on O’Connell Street, journey times will increase. "The target for the journey time from St Stephen’s Green to Broombridge was 23 to 24 minutes. It is currently “about 26/27, and on the very first day it was about 30."

