Dublin

There Are 'Significant Delays' TO DART And Commuter Services This Morning Due To A Power Outage

Meanwhile, traffic lights are out of action in large areas of the city...

Screen Shot 2018 02 23 At 07 42 34

Irish Rail has announced that there are significant delays to DART and Commuter services as a result of a power outage in North Dublin this morning. 

Passengers have been informed that Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets on northside services.

Elsewhere, traffic lights are out of action and affecting traffic in the Blanchardstown, Clontarf, Liffey Valley, Chapelizod and Palmerstown areas. More information here.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

