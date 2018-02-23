There Are 'Significant Delays' TO DART And Commuter Services This Morning Due To A Power Outage
Meanwhile, traffic lights are out of action in large areas of the city...
Irish Rail has announced that there are significant delays to DART and Commuter services as a result of a power outage in North Dublin this morning.
Significant delays to northbound DART and northern commuter services due to power outage in North Dublin. Update to follow:— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 23, 2018
Passengers have been informed that Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets on northside services.
Update: Delays to northbound services due to power outage in north Dublin. Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets on Dublin Northside services— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 23, 2018
Elsewhere, traffic lights are out of action and affecting traffic in the Blanchardstown, Clontarf, Liffey Valley, Chapelizod and Palmerstown areas. More information here.
#DUBLIN Traffic lights out of action in a number of areas. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 23, 2018
