There is an Andy Warhol art exhibition opening in Dublin this weekend

While Dublin is already pretty jammers with museums and galleries to check out (especially while we all wait for cinemas, theatres, and... y'know... PUBS to reopen), we will never say no to a new exhibition, especially considering how shoddy the weather is supposed to be this weekend.

So to that end, there is a brand new Andy Warhol and Keith Haring exhibition opening in central Dublin this weekend, bringing together two of the most iconic pop art creators under one roof.

While we won't actually get to see Warhol's famous Marilyn Monroe Diptych or his Campbell Soup Cans (because they are hanging in the Tate Modern in London right now), you can expect to see his iconic monochrome Mickey Mouse from his 1981 Myths portfolio, the 1987 Moonwalk which depicts Neil Armstrong’s photograph of Buzz Aldrin walking on the moon for the first time in 1969 during the Apollo 11 mission, as well as a series of his vibrant and vivid Dollar Sign works.

"Warhol and Haring had a unique friendship, with Warhol acting as a mentor to Haring. This is a rare opportunity to see both artists’ work showcased together, and we have never had a substantial Haring exhibition in Ireland before."

The exhibit opens tomorrow (Saturday, May 22) and will run until Sunday, June 13, and it is being housed at Gormley's Fine Art on South Frederick Street in Dublin 2.

