There's a bit of unexpected sun in Dublin today

By Fiona Frawley

September 14, 2021 at 11:24am

Share:
There's a bit of unexpected sun in Dublin today

Just when we were ready to stock up on winter tights, Mother Nature decided to hit us with one more sunny day.

Honestly, you wouldn't know what to be putting on.

If you're currently stationed at your WFH spot gazing out the window and wondering will the sun still be around when you finish up, you might be in luck. While showers are set to affect Munster, Connacht and Ulster we may just escape them in Dublin. According to Met Éireann, bright and sunny spells are set to develop throughout the day and although there's potential for  a shower or two this afternoon and evening, we're hoping they're fleeting. Showers aside, highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees are forecast "with light southerly or variable breezes".

The pollen forecast is also low for today, good to know if you're a hay fever sufferer looking to enjoy the last of the summer sun.

Tomorrow is set to start off cloudy with drizzle and mist likely, but "brighter, drier weather with some sunshine will follow from the west through the afternoon". The forecast for the rest of the week is changeable with some decent dry periods expected, but potential for rain or showers too.

Basically, if you see a pocket of sun get out there. But bring an umbrella. Classic Irish weather, really.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Wondering how to celebrate the country reopening on Oct 22nd? We've got you covered

 

Share:

Latest articles

We love this homage to Kellie Harrington by an iconic Dublin artist

Croissant ice-cream sandwiches? Sign us up!

Knit a very tiny hat this month and you could raise essential funds for a good cause. Here's how...

Wondering how to celebrate the country reopening on Oct 22nd? We've got you covered

You may also love

We love this homage to Kellie Harrington by an iconic Dublin artist

Croissant ice-cream sandwiches? Sign us up!

Wondering how to celebrate the country reopening on Oct 22nd? We've got you covered

Check out all Vicar Street has to offer with their Vision series!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.