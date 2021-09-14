There's a bit of unexpected sun in Dublin today

Just when we were ready to stock up on winter tights, Mother Nature decided to hit us with one more sunny day.

Honestly, you wouldn't know what to be putting on.

If you're currently stationed at your WFH spot gazing out the window and wondering will the sun still be around when you finish up, you might be in luck. While showers are set to affect Munster, Connacht and Ulster we may just escape them in Dublin. According to Met Éireann, bright and sunny spells are set to develop throughout the day and although there's potential for a shower or two this afternoon and evening, we're hoping they're fleeting. Showers aside, highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees are forecast "with light southerly or variable breezes".

The pollen forecast is also low for today, good to know if you're a hay fever sufferer looking to enjoy the last of the summer sun.

Tomorrow is set to start off cloudy with drizzle and mist likely, but "brighter, drier weather with some sunshine will follow from the west through the afternoon". The forecast for the rest of the week is changeable with some decent dry periods expected, but potential for rain or showers too.

Basically, if you see a pocket of sun get out there. But bring an umbrella. Classic Irish weather, really.

Header image via Shutterstock

