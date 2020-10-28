Close

There's a new chicken van opening in Dublin 12 this week

By Rory Cashin

October 28, 2020 at 12:16pm

If you're in the Dublin 12 area and are in need of some delicious chicken, then this will be the place for you!

There is a reason why there are constant debates over which outlet does the best chicken wings in Dublin / Ireland / etc., and that is because people love chicken. LOVE it.

If you love chicken, then you're always looking for the next great chicken place, just so you can have more chicken, and see what new, interesting things people have done with it.

Which is why we're happy to announce that a new chicken van has opened up in Dublin 12, and already we're drooling at what they're showing off on their Instagram.

The Cluck Chicken Truck is set to open at the Walkinstown Roundabout at 5pm on Friday, October 30, and they'll be dishing out chicken wings, loaded fries, chicken burgers, chicken tenders, everything that a lover of all things chicken would want on a menu.

Just look out for the big yellow truck, and bring an appetite!

