Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

There's a new food van parking up in Rathfarnham village

By Sarah Finnan

October 7, 2020 at 9:24am

Share:

There's a new food van in town and they have pancakes!!! 

Food, glorious food; one of the few saving graces the past few months. Whether we were baking banana bread, hopping on board the sourdough bandwagon or trying not to fluff up the DIY part of our local's cook-at-home restaurant kit, food has kept us going through the good times and the bad - literally and figuratively speaking.

Hoping to continue helping us all keep on keeping on, a new food van has parked up in Rathfarnham village to keep spirits high. And in even better news, they're perfectly suited to the current level 3 guidelines too. Serving up orders from the inside of a revamped trailer, The Window Box has you covered for all your coffee, cake and sambo needs.

Officially up and running as of last week, you can find them right beside Expert Cycles on Main Street. Already hitting the trifecta with their coffee/cake/sambos combo, there are also plenty of breakfast options on the menu. Covering both sweet and savoury, choices range from blueberry pancakes to porridge, granola and a bacon and egg butty that is sure to take the sting out of a cold October morning.

Start your day off on the right foot and all that.

Header image via Instagram/The Window Box

READ NEXT: Dublin bakery named Supreme Champion at Irish Food Awards

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Sergio Aguero surprises Dublin girl after she wins jersey design competition

Phibsboro has once again been named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

Dublin bakery named Supreme Champion at Irish Food Awards

There's plenty of rain in store for Dublin this week so keep the umbrella handy

You may also love

Phibsboro has once again been named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

Dublin bakery named Supreme Champion at Irish Food Awards

There's plenty of rain in store for Dublin this week so keep the umbrella handy

There's a new pasta place in town and everything costs less than a tenner

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.