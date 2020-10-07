There's a new food van parking up in Rathfarnham village

There's a new food van in town and they have pancakes!!!

Food, glorious food; one of the few saving graces the past few months. Whether we were baking banana bread, hopping on board the sourdough bandwagon or trying not to fluff up the DIY part of our local's cook-at-home restaurant kit, food has kept us going through the good times and the bad - literally and figuratively speaking.

Hoping to continue helping us all keep on keeping on, a new food van has parked up in Rathfarnham village to keep spirits high. And in even better news, they're perfectly suited to the current level 3 guidelines too. Serving up orders from the inside of a revamped trailer, The Window Box has you covered for all your coffee, cake and sambo needs.

Officially up and running as of last week, you can find them right beside Expert Cycles on Main Street. Already hitting the trifecta with their coffee/cake/sambos combo, there are also plenty of breakfast options on the menu. Covering both sweet and savoury, choices range from blueberry pancakes to porridge, granola and a bacon and egg butty that is sure to take the sting out of a cold October morning.

Start your day off on the right foot and all that.

