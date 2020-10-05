There's a new pasta place in town and everything costs less than a tenner

Holy macaroni! A new pasta spot has just opened in Dublin and I, for one, am incredibly excited about it. Anything carb-related is already a winner in my eyes.

Finding good pasta for little money, used to be nothing more than a pipe dream for this always-hungry gal. Not anymore though as there are now not one but two Dublin spots to choose from - the ever-popular Sprezzatura and the brand-new Fasta Pasta.

To be found at the bottom of the escalator as you enter Connolly Station, Fasta Pasta is the newest addition to the Dublin food scene.

Specialising in freshly made Italian cuisine, all their pasta is made in-house. And for the real pièce de résistance? Everything is under a tenner and staff promise to serve up the goods in less than five minutes flat... that explains the 'fasta' then.

Featuring a small but mighty menu, options range from a tasty Bolognese style ragu to carbonara, cacio e pepe and a Lazio classic known as bucatini all'amatriciana.

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 12noon to 9pm. Now, repeat after me: eat spaghetti to forgetti your regretti. Words to live by, my friends - especially on a day like today when we could all probably use a little pick-me-up.

Header image via Instagram/Fasta Pasta

