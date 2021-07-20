There's a new pop up pub opening in Dublin 8 with all the trimmings

By Fiona Frawley

July 20, 2021 at 4:28pm

Share:
There's a new pop up pub opening in Dublin 8 with all the trimmings

Let me paint you a picture. A cosy snug tucked away in the corner of a pub. A roaring fire. Guinness flowing.

Admittedly, the middle of a heatwave probably isn't the best time for me to pitch this fantasy, but we do all still love a good old fashioned Irish pub, whatever the weather. Which is why we're so excited about this new pop up coming to Dublin 8.

The Snug is an immersive instillation which will open at the Hen's Teeth gallery space on Thursday 29th of July until August 15th, and sounds like the stuff of dreams for anyone who's been missing the nook of their favourite pub over the past year and a half.

The Snug will be a celebration of Irish culture with a creative twist from one of our favourite Irish artists, Fatti Burke. Her work regularly puts a spin on iconic aspects of Irish culture making it familiar and brand new all at once, which makes her the perfect artist to create a space like this. You might recognise her unique, colourful style from the HSE social distancing campaigns, or the many books she's written and illustrated together with her dad, historian John Burke.

Everything from the coasters to the memorabilia on the walls will be carefully designed by Fatti with a traditional Irish pub and the feelings it evokes in mind, and we couldn't think of a better combo.

With social distancing guidelines in mind, visitors will be allowed into the installation in groups of two, to enjoy a tasty pint and everything else they've missed from their favourite pub over the past year or so. We can't wait to pop in.

Header image via Instagram/Hen's Teeth

READ NEXT: How to win €600 taxi credit for you and a mate for Dublin’s sustainable green taxi

 

Share:

Latest articles

Iconic Ranelagh pub is due to reopen after being closed since 2019!

Here's where you can get a refreshing cocktail tower (!!) in Dublin as temperatures rise

How to win €600 taxi credit for you and a mate for Dublin’s sustainable green taxi

It's a sad day for Dublin as this beloved city centre cafe closes its doors after almost 40 years

You may also love

Here's where you can get a refreshing cocktail tower (!!) in Dublin as temperatures rise

It's a sad day for Dublin as this beloved city centre cafe closes its doors after almost 40 years

Michelin recommended Portobello restaurant reopening this month!

The Taste of Dublin food festival set to return for another year

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.