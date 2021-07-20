There's a new pop up pub opening in Dublin 8 with all the trimmings

Let me paint you a picture. A cosy snug tucked away in the corner of a pub. A roaring fire. Guinness flowing.

Admittedly, the middle of a heatwave probably isn't the best time for me to pitch this fantasy, but we do all still love a good old fashioned Irish pub, whatever the weather. Which is why we're so excited about this new pop up coming to Dublin 8.

The Snug is an immersive instillation which will open at the Hen's Teeth gallery space on Thursday 29th of July until August 15th, and sounds like the stuff of dreams for anyone who's been missing the nook of their favourite pub over the past year and a half.

The Snug will be a celebration of Irish culture with a creative twist from one of our favourite Irish artists, Fatti Burke. Her work regularly puts a spin on iconic aspects of Irish culture making it familiar and brand new all at once, which makes her the perfect artist to create a space like this. You might recognise her unique, colourful style from the HSE social distancing campaigns, or the many books she's written and illustrated together with her dad, historian John Burke.

Everything from the coasters to the memorabilia on the walls will be carefully designed by Fatti with a traditional Irish pub and the feelings it evokes in mind, and we couldn't think of a better combo.

With social distancing guidelines in mind, visitors will be allowed into the installation in groups of two, to enjoy a tasty pint and everything else they've missed from their favourite pub over the past year or so. We can't wait to pop in.

Header image via Instagram/Hen's Teeth

READ NEXT: How to win €600 taxi credit for you and a mate for Dublin’s sustainable green taxi