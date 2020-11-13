There's a new addition to the Dublin wine scene opening today

A new destination wine shop is opening in Dublin today - just in time for you to pick up your weekend tipple of choice.

Neighbourhood Wine is a new destination wine shop in Dublin 4. Opening their doors for the first time today, owners are paying no heed to the notion that Friday the 13th is generally considered to be a bad luck day and have been chipping away behind the scenes for weeks in order to make sure that today (and every day in business from here on out) is a success.

Headed up by Masters of Wine Mick O'Connell and Shane Murphy, the new spot can be found on the site of the old The Leeson Lounge on Upper Leeson Street. Fully stocked with an impressive array of different wines, the duo is well-versed in all things wine-related and will definitely help guide you in the right direction should you not know exactly what you're looking for.

Sharing his excitement at the project, co-owner Shane commented:

"It’s been a dream of mine to have my own place, be it pub or wine shop, since I started in the booze trade with @mchughsonline back in June of 2001. Pretty cool to be opening a wine shop (IN A PUB!!!) almost 20 years later. Brilliant to be doing it with my friend Shane and I guess that’s what Neighbourhood Wine is about - 2 pals bringing some great wine to your neighbourhood."

Open today and tomorrow from 12noon to 8pm, their full opening schedule can be found over on their new website.

Header image via Instagram/Neighbourhood Wine