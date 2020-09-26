Close

There's a tasty new Chinese restaurant in town and it sounds un-bao-lievable 

By Sarah Finnan

September 26, 2020 at 1:00pm

Alright, ladies and gents, rumour has it there's a new Chinese restaurant in town and I wanna talk bao it.

Called Big Fan Bao, I have no doubts that this place is going to have several big fans, at least if their fire insta feed is anything to go by... they may have limited photos up, but quality over quantity and the two photos they've shared so far are enough to convince us.

Located at 16 Aungier Street, they're amongst very good foodie company. Dublin's newest Chinese restaurant, their menu is packed full of all kinds of tasty authentic eats - with their speciality being, yep you guessed it, bao.

Not quite sure what bao is? I got you. Pronounced 'bow', they're also known as steamed buns and are essentially warm, fluffy dough that comes served with various different fillings.

Up and running for takeaway/delivery, they have vegan, veggie and meat options to keep everyone happy. Also offering a BYOB option - that's build your own bao to you - you can tailor your order to your own personal taste. Don't mind if we do...

Header image via Instagram/Big Fan Bao

