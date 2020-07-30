These were the most popular restaurant kits during lockdown

Home delivery kits became all the rage during lockdown - with restaurants closed and many sick to the teeth of coming up with their own creations, they were a clever alternative that kept most everyone happy.

An idea adopted by many businesses around the country, there were several different options to choose from. Particularly in Dublin where the market was chock-a-block full of home burger kits, DIY brunch kits, pizza kits and what have you.

What were the most popular though? Turns out wings and burgers topped the polls as Stuff U Need delivered almost 35,000 wings and 12,5000 burgers to Irish homes during lockdown. All washed down with Ireland's favourite aperitif - that being Aperol Spritz (11,000 cocktails were served up at home).

Commenting on the findings, co-founder of Stuff U Need, Sebastien Conway said:

"Restaurant and cocktail kits have been hugely popular since we launched StuffUNeed.ie in March. During lockdown, customers were keen to enjoy that restaurant experience in their homes, while honing their own cooking and cocktail skills and it looks like the trend is here to stay.

Many consumers are naturally still nervous about going out to restaurants as the country gradually reopens, and some may not be able to dine out, so we definitely see a place for the meal kit trend to grow and thrive in the longer term.”

The top three home delivery kit favourites amongst Dubliners were as follows:

Box Burger Featherblade Wing It

Aperol, Heineken and Hendricks Gin topped the list as the most popular alcohol choices. What say you... does it ring true in your house?