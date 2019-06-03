Five Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin Today

Bank holiday Monday seems like it’s rolled around out of nowhere (how is it June already?!) but fear not if you haven’t made any plans yet for today.

There’s loads going on around the capital and you don’t need to spend a fortune to have a deadly day out. From lovely walks to blow away the cobwebs to a city centre festival, there’s something for everyone here.

Read on and get inspired…

1. Take a stroll around the Botanical Gardens

One of the most gorgeous spots in Dublin to while away a few hours. Entry is free and you can also get a guided tour through the stunning Victorian Gardens and the famous glasshouses for just €5.

2. See the stunning flowers and gardens at Bloom festival

The annual garden festival is running at the Phoenix Park until today, so make sure you don’t miss out. Tickets are €25 and there’s a whole lot to see and do here, from seeing the latest trends from Ireland’s top garden designers, to sampling gorgeous Irish food and drink in the festival’s Food Village. You can find more details on the Bloom website here.

3. Admire the view along the Great South Wall walk

Another one of the loveliest walks in Dublin, you’ll get to see the stunning sights of the Poolbeg Lighthouse out to Sandymount Strand with this one.

4. Get a last-minute ticket for Forbidden Fruit

Not the cheapest thing on this list by a long shot, but it’s not too far past payday and a bank holiday is as good a time as any to treat yourself. You’ve got Elbow, Fontaines D.C, Spiritualized and Pillow Queens to name just a few on the line-up – check out the full list here.

5. Spend the day in Howth

This cute seaside village is one of my favourite places to spend a day off in Dublin. There’s some seriously stunning views along the Howth cliff walk if you’re feeling up to the roughly 6km walk around Howth Head and it’ll definitely blow away those cobwebs. Finish up with a stroll through Howth Market, get some fish and chips from Leo Burdock’s and a pint in the Bloody Stream – definitely well deserved.

