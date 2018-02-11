Dublin

This Cabra Girl's Stunning Performance On 'Ireland's Got Talent' Blew The Nation Away Last Night

Take a bow...

Screen Shot 2018 02 11 At 09 36 45

Ireland's Got Talent is only in its second week on TV3 and already it has the nation shook with emotions. 

Last week, there was 81-year-old Evelyn's mesmerising performance of Send In The Clowns and this week it was the turn of Linda McLoughlin to impress the judges and the rest of the country.

The 38-year-old, originally from Cabra but now living in Ratoath in Co. Meath, wowed the audience with her rendition of Listen by Beyoncé and and she could not have done a better job. Beforehand, we learned that Linda's singing is stunted by a lack of confidence but we're sure she'll be walking ten feet taller this morning. 

Louis Walsh even hit the 'Golden Buzzer' meaning Linda goes straight through to the semi-finals and she should now be considered as one of the favourites to win the inaugural talent show. 

Take a look at Linda's amazing performance below. 

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

