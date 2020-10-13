This dog-friendly café has just opened at a new home along the canal

A vegetarian/vegan, dog-friendly café, Nock Nock has just opened at a new location along the canal.

With restaurants/cafes/pubs turning to outdoor dining now, the question on many a Dubliner's lips is whether they're dog friendly or not... shortly followed by "do you have rain cover?" and "is there outdoor heating?".

Now open at their new home near Ranelagh, Nock Nock café ticks many of the above boxes and it only takes one look at their 'poochies' highlight on Instagram to prove it. Moving from their old location in Sandyford to a new spot along the canal, their menu is 100 per cent plant based with a mix of both hot and cold, sweet and savoury options.

Open for food, vegan treats and coffee, this week's lunch offerings include a mushroom and walnut 'sausage' roll, spiced lentil soup, a falafel wrap and a very tasty mezze plate. Find them at 8 Dunville Avenue, Canal Road.

