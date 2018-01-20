Dublin

This Dramedy About Coping With Life In Dublin Is Now On Netflix

"Any chance of the shift?"

Shift

In the likely event you missed it first time around, RTÉ2's Can't Cope, Won't Cope has recently been added to Netflix for your viewing pleasure.

Written by Stefanie Preissner and starring Seána Kerslake and Nika McGuigan, the dramedy follows two Cork girls as they attempt to adapt (or cope, if you will) to the change in lifestyle that comes with a move to the Big Shmoke. 

Over the course of the show they deal with issues like public urination, getting sick in Copper's and, of course, dogging. 

You know, the full Dublin experience.

The show received mixed reviews from viewers when it first aired but hey, there aren't many shows set in Dublin these days so you may as well check it out if you haven't already. 

After all, it's looking like a perfect day for a Netflix binge.

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

