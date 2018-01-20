This Dramedy About Coping With Life In Dublin Is Now On Netflix

In the likely event you missed it first time around, RTÉ2's Can't Cope, Won't Cope has recently been added to Netflix for your viewing pleasure.

Written by Stefanie Preissner and starring Seána Kerslake and Nika McGuigan, the dramedy follows two Cork girls as they attempt to adapt (or cope, if you will) to the change in lifestyle that comes with a move to the Big Shmoke.

Over the course of the show they deal with issues like public urination, getting sick in Copper's and, of course, dogging.

You know, the full Dublin experience.

The show received mixed reviews from viewers when it first aired but hey, there aren't many shows set in Dublin these days so you may as well check it out if you haven't already.

After all, it's looking like a perfect day for a Netflix binge.

