This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times

Isn't it well for some?

Two Pups Coffee in Dublin 8 has announced a new summer closing time an hour earlier than usual.

Taking to the 'gram to make the announcement, they guys at Two Pups said they would be closing at 4 pm with the kitchen closing at 3 pm.

We don't blame the lads for wanting to close a little earlier, the weather has been gorgeous lately, and they deserve to get out and get their fair share of a farmer's tan too.

Enjoy guys.

