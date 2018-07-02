Food and Drink Dublin

This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times

Make sure to get your coffee fix earlier

Two Boys Brew Coffee

Isn't it well for some?

Two Pups Coffee in Dublin 8 has announced a new summer closing time an hour earlier than usual.

Taking to the 'gram to make the announcement, they guys at Two Pups said they would be closing at 4 pm with the kitchen closing at 3 pm.

We don't blame the lads for wanting to close a little earlier, the weather has been gorgeous lately, and they deserve to get out and get their fair share of a farmer's tan too.

via GIPHY

Enjoy guys.

READ NEXT: REVIEW: "This Terrace Off The Beaten Track Is The Perfect Spot To Dine Al Fresco This Summer"

Header Image / Two Pups Coffee

Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

