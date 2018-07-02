This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times
Make sure to get your coffee fix earlier
Isn't it well for some?
Two Pups Coffee in Dublin 8 has announced a new summer closing time an hour earlier than usual.
Taking to the 'gram to make the announcement, they guys at Two Pups said they would be closing at 4 pm with the kitchen closing at 3 pm.
We don't blame the lads for wanting to close a little earlier, the weather has been gorgeous lately, and they deserve to get out and get their fair share of a farmer's tan too.
Enjoy guys.
READ NEXT: REVIEW: "This Terrace Off The Beaten Track Is The Perfect Spot To Dine Al Fresco This Summer"
Header Image / Two Pups Coffee
Comments