This Dublin pub is giving away free Halloween treats with all kid's orders this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

October 30, 2020 at 1:48pm

Keeping kids busy in the absence of trick or treating will be a challenge this year, but interactive online Halloween shows, virtual painting classes and scary movie marathons should ease some of the pressure.

Good food always helps too, and Johnnie Fox's has you covered on that front. Promising to deliver a festive feast for the ages, they'll sort you out with some grub - even promising to throw in a free bag of treats with every kid's meal.

Offering all the usual customer favourites, they've just added a 'spooky pizza kit' option to the menu as well.

Just 20 squids, each one comes with enough to make two pizzas with ingredients including blood and guts (tomato sauce), ghostly ghouls (mozzarella shapes), pesky pumpkin (cheddar pieces) and spider parts (black olives). Doesn't sound all that appetising but the young 'uns will love it.

Header image via Instagram/Johnnie Fox's

