This Dublin spot has Christmas dinner PIZZA on the menu

By Sarah Finnan

December 10, 2020 at 9:51am

Coke Lane sees your Christmas sambo and raises you one festive Christmas pizza - a slightly less traditional take on your yearly festive feast.

Festive food is one of the highlights of the run-up to December 25th, and while people usually save Christmas dinner and going the whole nine yards until the big day itself, there are plenty of other delicacies out there to tuck into ahead of time.

Christmas sambos and mince pies, for example - two favourites that generally feature on any festive food list. Well, this year we're spicing things up a bit and are adding Christmas pizza to the mix too.

One of the seasonal specialities at Coke Lane pizza, it's a slightly less traditional take on your classic Chrimbo dinner... sounds every bit as delicious though.

What exactly does the aptly named Xmas Special entail? See below (hope you had breakfast or you're about to be very, very hungry).

  • Butter-fried chestnut mushrooms
  • French brie
  • Parmesan
  • Toonsbridge fior di latte
  • Fresh sage
  • Pigs in blankets
  • Cranberry compote

A guaranteed crowd-pleaser with cheese lovers and festive AF. Get thee to Coke Lane pronto.

Header image via Instagram/Coke Lane Pizza 

READ NEXT: The Bernard Shaw has a new coffee kiosk and it looks toasty

Latest podcast

