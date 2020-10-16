Close

This Dundrum pub is hosting a sambo pop-up and it's the best thing since sliced bread

By Sarah Finnan

October 16, 2020 at 3:14pm

Sambo lovers, this one's for you.

Sandwiches - a lunchtime staple that are quite literally the best thing since sliced bread. Joey Tribbiani was onto something when he named them as his favourite food. Mix and match your favourite fillings, add a cuppa soup in the winter or a pack of Tayto for peak Irishness... what's not to love?!

Putting the humble sambo back in the limelight where it belongs, the Secret Sandwich Society has teamed up with P. Mac's in Dundrum for a foodie pop-up that will certainly help to curb those lunchtime cravings.

Serving up beauties such as the below, each one uses fresh local ingredients and bread from Bread 41. Swoon... a breadwinning combo some might say. Menu highlights include a meatball marinara sub, a curried chickpea baguette and a potato grattan and roast chicken offering that would give Monica Gellar's famous 'moist maker' sambo a run for its money.

 

Open for outdoor seating, walk-ins are welcome, though you can also book a table by calling (012157963) or emailing ([email protected]) ahead of time too.

Let's get this bread.

Header image via Instagram/Secret Sandwich Society 

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurant donating all proceeds to homeless charity this Saturday

