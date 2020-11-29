Close

This Ferrero Rocher hot chocolate is the stuff of Christmas dreams 

By Sarah Finnan

November 29, 2020 at 5:05pm

Ho ho holy hot chocolate.

Yes, you did read that right. A Ferrero Rocher hot chocolate exists and it can be found at Arctic Stone Rolled Ice Cream.  Home to many a divine creation, the place may be famous for their ice-cream, but it's their hot drinks that really take the biscuit these days.

Adding a festive Ferrero Rocher option to their already very extensive menu, other choices include melted Raffaello, melted Milky Bar, melted Nutella and melted Kinder Bueno.

Hubba hubba... that one's going straight to the top of our must-try list. Think a hot chocolate crawl of Dublin might be necessary at this stage.

Header image via Instagram/Artic Stone Ireland

