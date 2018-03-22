This Guy On Daft Is Looking For A Housemate And He Seems Like A Bit Of A Character

'The holy festival of the Eurovision will be observed and honoured in our home...'

Shacking up with a stranger is not an ideal situation for anyone but in today's Dublin rental market, it's something that a lot of people just have to do.

All going well, yourself and your new housemate will have shared interests and not get in each other's way but it's difficult to establish if this is the case just from reading a property description and looking at the pictures.

Which is why, if you're on the lookout for someone, it might be an idea to inject a bit of character into your ad as this is sure to filter out anyone who doesn't think it would lead to an enjoyable living situation.

This guy on Daft has done just that while advertising for a tenant on Benburb Street in the City.

Along with pictures of a comfortable-looking apartment, the advertiser has listed his, shall we say 'niche' interests, such as 'memes' and 'dreadful 80s' movies'...

He also states that 'The holy festival of the Eurovision will be observed and honoured in our home' which is fair enough...

The balcony is apparently great for 'judging people'...

And interested parties are invited to 'send information about yourself - bonus points for sense of humour'...

Sound like the type of character you'd get on with? Check out the full ad here.

