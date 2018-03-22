Dublin

This Guy On Daft Is Looking For A Housemate And He Seems Like A Bit Of A Character

'The holy festival of the Eurovision will be observed and honoured in our home...'

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 15 34 12

Shacking up with a stranger is not an ideal situation for anyone but in today's Dublin rental market, it's something that a lot of people just have to do. 

All going well, yourself and your new housemate will have shared interests and not get in each other's way but it's difficult to establish if this is the case just from reading a property description and looking at the pictures.

Which is why, if you're on the lookout for someone, it might be an idea to inject a bit of character into your ad as this is sure to filter out anyone who doesn't think it would lead to an enjoyable living situation. 

This guy on Daft has done just that while advertising for a tenant on Benburb Street in the City. 

Along with pictures of a comfortable-looking apartment, the advertiser has listed his, shall we say 'niche' interests, such as 'memes' and 'dreadful 80s' movies'...

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 15 34 12

He also states that 'The holy festival of the Eurovision will be observed and honoured in our home' which is fair enough...

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 15 37 18

The balcony is apparently great for 'judging people'...

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 15 39 03

And interested parties are invited to 'send information about yourself - bonus points for sense of humour'...

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 15 44 57

Sound like the type of character you'd get on with? Check out the full ad here.

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 At 15 40 22

READ NEXT: Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

rent in Dublin rent Dublin
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
This Guy On Daft Is Looking For A Housemate And He Seems Like A Bit Of A Character
This Guy On Daft Is Looking For A Housemate And He Seems Like A Bit Of A Character
The Proposed Route For Dublin's New Metrolink Has Been Unveiled
The Proposed Route For Dublin's New Metrolink Has Been Unveiled
PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Flybe Announce Extremely LOW Fare From Dublin Airport To London
Flybe Announce Extremely LOW Fare From Dublin Airport To London
Fans Can Personally Meet The Rolling Stones At Their Croke Park Concert But There's A Big Catch
Fans Can Personally Meet The Rolling Stones At Their Croke Park Concert But There's A Big Catch
A Number Of Flights Have Been Cancelled At Dublin Airport Today
A Number Of Flights Have Been Cancelled At Dublin Airport Today
VIDEO: A Large Fire Has Broken Out At A Hotel In Ballymun
VIDEO: A Large Fire Has Broken Out At A Hotel In Ballymun
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
Seven Luas Trams Will Be Transferred From Red Line To Green Line Says Minister For Transport
Seven Luas Trams Will Be Transferred From Red Line To Green Line Says Minister For Transport
The Construction Of An Iconic Dublin Building Has Been Turned Down By An Bord Pleanála
The Construction Of An Iconic Dublin Building Has Been Turned Down By An Bord Pleanála
New Survey Reveals 'The Snapper' Is The Most Iconic Dublin Movie
New Survey Reveals 'The Snapper' Is The Most Iconic Dublin Movie
BREAKING: There Will Be Major Disruption To DART And Inter-City Services Over Easter Weekend
BREAKING: There Will Be Major Disruption To DART And Inter-City Services Over Easter Weekend
The Proposed Route For Dublin's New Metrolink Has Been Unveiled
Dublin

The Proposed Route For Dublin's New Metrolink Has Been Unveiled
PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Flybe Announce Extremely LOW Fare From Dublin Airport To London
Dublin

Flybe Announce Extremely LOW Fare From Dublin Airport To London
Here's Where You Can Get A Full Irish For Just €2 In The City Tomorrow
News

Here's Where You Can Get A Full Irish For Just €2 In The City Tomorrow

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
What's On

YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Dublin

WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin