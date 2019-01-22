Opinion Dublin

This Is The Most Disgusting Habit You'll Witness On The Streets Of Dublin

Warning: this isn't for the squeamish...

O Connell Bridge

I was walking to work this morning when I came across something that made me want to dry heave.

I was strolling up Grafton Street when a gentleman in front of me nonchalantly turned his head and spat a monstrous, green wad of phlegm out of his mouth and let it splatter directly in front of my shoe.

I stopped in my tracks not only to avoid planting my foot in that viscous mess but also out of pure shock. Here was my thought process at that exact moment: what the actual fuck?

Let's break that thought down a bit. When you hock a loogie on a public path you're showing absolutely zero consideration for your fellow walkers. You're just turning your head sideways and letting your snotty projectile fly with no care about where it may land or whose shoes might de defiled in the process. You're being an ignorant prick, basically.

Walking the streets of Dublin already comes with enough obstacles, we don't need gooey surprises making our lives any more difficult. You could slip on one of these gob rockets like a feckin' banana skin, resulting in scarring both physical and emotional.

I'm personally of the opinion that excess snot should exit though the nose rather than the mouth – I guess I'm just old-fashioned like that.

Man Spitting

A rare photograph of the loogie in flight

Now I know what a great many of you are thinking right now: all this talk of hocking loogies is pretty damn disgusting. Well I can assure you that it's even grosser to encounter in person.

Of course, there are times when it's acceptable or necessary, during a match or when running in a marathon. But when you're just casually walking through the city centre? That's when you really need to cop on.

We have signs for picking up dog shite, maybe it's time we posted notices reminding the public to keep their mucous to themselves.

Anyone else in favour of a Dublin free from lung oysters?

READ NEXT: Dublin Shops Are In Trouble, And It Looks Like Things Are Only Going To Get Worse

hocking loogies in Dublin hacking a gob disgusting habit

Comments

Opinion

Read More in Opinion
This Is The Most Disgusting Habit You'll Witness On The Streets Of Dublin
This Is The Most Disgusting Habit You'll Witness On The Streets Of Dublin
10 Dublin Influencers Who Are Proper Sound In Real Life
10 Dublin Influencers Who Are Proper Sound In Real Life
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
15 Sure Fire Signs That You Are Suffering From The Fear
15 Sure Fire Signs That You Are Suffering From The Fear
Dublin's Restaurant Scene Is The Most Exciting It's Ever Been - Here's The Proof
Dublin's Restaurant Scene Is The Most Exciting It's Ever Been - Here's The Proof
15 Tweets You’ll Instantly Relate To If Your Housemates Are The Worst Humans Of All Time
15 Tweets You’ll Instantly Relate To If Your Housemates Are The Worst Humans Of All Time
This Is Still The Best Sunday Brunch In The Whole Of Dublin
This Is Still The Best Sunday Brunch In The Whole Of Dublin
The Campaign To Repeal The Eighth Is Going To Get Ugly - We're Going To Need One Hell Of A Game Plan
The Campaign To Repeal The Eighth Is Going To Get Ugly - We're Going To Need One Hell Of A Game Plan
'This Is The One Thing Missing From Dublin Cinemas Right Now'
'This Is The One Thing Missing From Dublin Cinemas Right Now'
The Taxi Situation In Dublin Has Gone To Shite And It's An Absolute Tragedy
The Taxi Situation In Dublin Has Gone To Shite And It's An Absolute Tragedy
Why Does Christmas In Dublin Just Not Feel As Magical As It Used To?
Why Does Christmas In Dublin Just Not Feel As Magical As It Used To?
Dublin Might Seem Trend-Obsessed But At The End Of The Day, We Want A City With A Heart
Dublin Might Seem Trend-Obsessed But At The End Of The Day, We Want A City With A Heart
10 Of The Best Value Lunches In Dublin
Food and Drink

10 Of The Best Value Lunches In Dublin
PIC: American's Stupid Question In Temple Bar About Brexit Will Make Every Irish Person Cross
Pics

PIC: American's Stupid Question In Temple Bar About Brexit Will Make Every Irish Person Cross
PICS: Six Fire Engines Outside National Gallery Of Ireland As Suspected Fire Is Feared
News

PICS: Six Fire Engines Outside National Gallery Of Ireland As Suspected Fire Is Feared
An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered
Dublin

An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
News

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Food and Drink

This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group