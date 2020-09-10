This kitchen takeover is a must for cheese lovers

*This post may contain cheese puns... you've been warned.

A cheesy kitchen takeover is coming to this Dublin spot and it sounds very gouda. Very gouda indeed. Particularly for anyone partial to a good charcuterie board... so basically everyone.

Taking up residency in the Drop Dead Kitchen from this Tuesday, Bucket of Cheese will be on hand to serve up the goods. Famous for their signature bespoke and handcrafted meat and cheese boards, you could say that they're fairly fond of their fromage. Knowing that we are too, staff are busy preparing two different charcuterie board options (one veggie-friendly) - each of which will only set you back 15 squids.

As colourful and aesthetically pleasing as they are tasty, they come fully loaded with three different types of cheese, three different types of cured meats (omitted in veggie option obvs), marinated olives, dry fruit and nuts, onion chutney, grapes and berries, chocolate and freshly made bread and crackers. It doesn't get cheddar than that tbh.

Only available every Tuesday, chicken tenders are on the menu for the rest of the week.

I really think I pulled my best cheese puns oout of the bag here but new ones are always welcome so please share more in the comments because that would be grate... I'll show myself out.

Header image via Instagram/Drop Dead Twice/Bucket of Cheese Dublin

