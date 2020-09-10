Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

This kitchen takeover is a must for cheese lovers

By Sarah Finnan

September 10, 2020 at 12:27pm

Share:

*This post may contain cheese puns... you've been warned. 

A cheesy kitchen takeover is coming to this Dublin spot and it sounds very gouda. Very gouda indeed. Particularly for anyone partial to a good charcuterie board... so basically everyone.

Taking up residency in the Drop Dead Kitchen from this Tuesday, Bucket of Cheese will be on hand to serve up the goods. Famous for their signature bespoke and handcrafted meat and cheese boards, you could say that they're fairly fond of their fromage. Knowing that we are too, staff are busy preparing two different charcuterie board options (one veggie-friendly) - each of which will only set you back 15 squids.

As colourful and aesthetically pleasing as they are tasty, they come fully loaded with three different types of cheese, three different types of cured meats (omitted in veggie option obvs), marinated olives, dry fruit and nuts, onion chutney, grapes and berries, chocolate and freshly made bread and crackers. It doesn't get cheddar than that tbh.

View this post on Instagram

🧀🥩CHEESEDAY TUESDAY🥩🧀 _ You gouda know (🙈) that as of next Tuesday @bucketofcheesedublin will be doing a kitchen takeover right here at Drop Dead Twice 🤤🤤🤤 _ Charcuterie Board €15 👉3 types of cheese (this week brie, smoked cheese and goat cheese), 👉 3 types of cured meat (this week salami, parma ham), 👉Marinated olives 👉Dry fruit and nuts 👉Onion chutney 👉Grapes and berries 👉Chocolate 👉Accompanied by freshly made bread and crackers _ There is also a veggie alternative 😉 _ You can expect chicken tenders the rest of the week but if you love a charcuterie board (you know you do!) stall in and see us on Tuesday 😉 . . . #charcuterieboard #cheese #cheeselover #meatandcheese #grazingboard #soakage #localproduce #homemade #dublin8 #dublincocktailbar #bucketofcheese #dropdeadtwice

A post shared by Drop Dead Twice (@dropdead_twice) on

Only available every Tuesday, chicken tenders are on the menu for the rest of the week.

I really think I pulled my best cheese puns oout of the bag here but new ones are always welcome so please share more in the comments because that would be grate... I'll show myself out.

Header image via Instagram/Drop Dead Twice/Bucket of Cheese Dublin

READ NEXT: Lolly and Cooks have hinted at a big announcement coming soon

Share:

Latest articles

TV details confirmed for Shamrock Rovers' clash with AC Milan next week

Lolly and Cooks have hinted at a big announcement coming soon

Lovin Games Weekly – Prices and release dates for the new Xbox consoles

WATCH: Stormzy sends personalised message to Dublin school

You may also love

Lolly and Cooks have hinted at a big announcement coming soon

Workman's shares heartfelt message of thanks on 10th birthday celebration

Is Dublin heading for lockdown and what would it entail? Everything you need to know

Dublin bakery giving out free bread starters for 'Sourdough September'

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.