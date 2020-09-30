Close

This new dog-friendly Dublin café has free treats for all visiting pup-stomers

By Sarah Finnan

September 30, 2020 at 11:50am

A brew-tiful new spot out in Dublin 12, B&C Coffee Company has been knocking it out of the park since opening last Friday.

Impressing locals with their whopper coffee, many passersby have been stopping off for their caffeine fix while out walking their doggos... prompting the team to come up with some delicious treats so your furry friends don't feel hard done by.

Filling pet owners in on the new delicacies, here's what they had to say:

"With so many customers having their dogs with them at our shop we’ve decided it’s not very fair on the lovely animals leaving without anything delicious so we will have free doggie treats for our beloved dogs who have to wait in line. It’s only fair they enjoy coming to our shop also."

I know they have plenty of human food to choose from, but those pawprint cookies are so cute they're giving us food envy...

Now also offering an OAP special, they're giving all the "wonderful OAPs in the community" their cuppas for just €1.50. Very sound altogether.

Header image via Instagram/B&C Coffee Company

