This pizzeria is making its grand return to Dublin this week 

By Sarah Finnan

October 15, 2020 at 11:54am

A Kerry favourite, Forge Wood Fired Pizza is making its grand return to Dublin this week - setting up shop at Ryan's Arbour House on the Dundrum Road from today.

First arriving on the scene back in 2019, Forge Wood Fired Pizza has gone from strength to strength since then. Starting out as a shipping container in the veg garden at Gregory's Garden in Kerry, they've been known to migrate to Dublin for the winters... and this year is no different.

Announcing that they're back up in the big smoke, the team will be serving up their signature Neapolitan style sourdough pizza from Ryan's Arbour House as of this evening at 5pm.

Starting with takeout, there will also be a few outdoor tables should you feel like sitting as you eat.

Welcome back, guys.

Header image via Instagram/Forge Wood Fired Pizza

