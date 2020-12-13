This popular Dublin BBQ spot now has a new wine bar too 

A new wine bar has just opened in Dublin. Housed in Studio 39 on Clanbrassil Street, they serve wine by the tap, by the bottle and by the glass. And they have cheese!!

A relatively new addition to Dublin 8, Baste only opened the doors at its now home in Portobello this past summer. Converting a disused car lot into an open-air barbecue restaurant, staff have settled in nicely to the new place - expanding once again to include a deadly new wine bar as you just walk in.

Recently joined by the guys at Vice Coffee and Arctic Stone, the trendy little spot has just added a new wine bar to the mix too. Covering all bases, Baste now offers customers everything from sweet to savoury, coffee to their favourite glass of red or white.

Initially a BYOB spot, it now comes with a new wine list, wine bar and bottle shop with staff even curating a special wine list to pair with some of the signature eats on their BBQ menu. And a neighbourhood wine joint wouldn't be complete without cheese... of which they have plenty, including a selection of handcrafted cheese, charcuterie and house-smoked cold cuts.

Find them at Studio 39 on Clanbrassil Street Upper where they'll be serving wine on tap and by the bottle/glass every Wednesday to Sunday. Open 4pm to late during the week and 12pm to late on Saturdays/Sundays.