This popular Northside spot has just opened a new restaurant/bakery on Parnell Street

Already open at the IFSC, the team behind Salsa Authentic Mexican Food & Bar has just opened up at a second city centre location - confirming that they're bringing a taste of Mexico to 143 Parnell Street.

Teasing the news on social media over the weekend, staff announced that the new venue will not only house a Mexican restaurant but a tasty Mexican style bakery as well.

Famed for their traditional offerings, customer menu faves include quesadillas, pizadillas, burritos, tacos and tortas - all of which you'll find at the new location.

Hinting that there is still "much more news to be shared soon", here's what they had to say:

"We're very excited to announce that we'll be opening a new store in Dublin city centre next Monday, on the 12th of October.

The new location will house not only your favourite Mexican restaurant but also a Mexican style bakery follow @conchita.mexicanbakery for more details!

Also, there will be new dishes on the menu and much more news to be shared soon.

Of course, we would be nothing without you... so you're all more than invited to come over to try the delicious dishes that you love so much plus our new Mexican bakery specialities. And, as we cannot have many people together at the moment there will be delivery options so you can order from home too."

Margarita Monday, Taco Tuesday, We Love Mexican Food Wednesday... all legitimate ways to explain your guacamole consumption.

Header image via Instagram/Salsa Restaurant