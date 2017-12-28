Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace

No one in their right mind could call that a bed.

Phibsborough

This is an absolute joke. 

Finding a place to live in Dublin has become next to impossible, and a quick scroll through the rentals that are advertised on Daft.ie will have you in a ball of anxiety about the future. 

But this recent posting is beyond appalling. 

A studio apartment in Phibsborough has been advertised on the property site for a hefty €1050 a month, and is described as "clean, quiet, and well maintained".

It is newly painted and decorated, totally "self contained" and "fully fitted". 

Apparently, it would suit a single person or a couple. 

What they failed to mention, however, is that the bed is a mattress up against the wall. 

Now, we've received countless complaints from readers about pull out beds, but a mattress against the WALL?! This is a new one on us. 

Take a look at some of the images on the site. 

Daft1
Daft2
Daft3
Daft4

For a price that is the majority of most people's monthly paycheck, this is completely ridiculous. 

READ MORE: This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
This Basement Restaurant On Parnell Square Is A Real Hidden Treasure
This Basement Restaurant On Parnell Square Is A Real Hidden Treasure
Seven Life-Saving Places To Get Your Boozy Hangover Cure In Dublin
Seven Life-Saving Places To Get Your Boozy Hangover Cure In Dublin
Looking For Something To Do? Take A Stroll Along The Great South Wall Walk
Looking For Something To Do? Take A Stroll Along The Great South Wall Walk
Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
The Top 10 Cosiest Pubs In Dublin For A Winter's Evening
The Top 10 Cosiest Pubs In Dublin For A Winter's Evening
The Crowds Outside The Gaiety Right Now Are CRAZY As The Annual Busk Kicks Off
The Crowds Outside The Gaiety Right Now Are CRAZY As The Annual Busk Kicks Off
Dublin Lady Searches For Four Hero Teens Who Helped Her Dog In Artane Last Night
Dublin Lady Searches For Four Hero Teens Who Helped Her Dog In Artane Last Night
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors On New Year's Eve
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors On New Year's Eve
8 St. Stephen's Day Activities In Dublin To Dust Off The Christmas Cobwebs
8 St. Stephen's Day Activities In Dublin To Dust Off The Christmas Cobwebs
Today's RTÉ Report From Dublin Airport Will Have You In Floods Of Tears
Today's RTÉ Report From Dublin Airport Will Have You In Floods Of Tears
Drivers Warned Of Mental Traffic From 1pm As Christmas Exodus Begins
Drivers Warned Of Mental Traffic From 1pm As Christmas Exodus Begins
Conor McGregor Pictured Partying With Graham "The Wig" Whelan
News

Conor McGregor Pictured Partying With Graham "The Wig" Whelan
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing
News

A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing
This Irish Footballer Shows You How To Play On The Streets Of Dublin
Video

This Irish Footballer Shows You How To Play On The Streets Of Dublin

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
News

Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street
Food and Drink

I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin