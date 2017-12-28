This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace

No one in their right mind could call that a bed.

This is an absolute joke.

Finding a place to live in Dublin has become next to impossible, and a quick scroll through the rentals that are advertised on Daft.ie will have you in a ball of anxiety about the future.

But this recent posting is beyond appalling.

A studio apartment in Phibsborough has been advertised on the property site for a hefty €1050 a month, and is described as "clean, quiet, and well maintained".

It is newly painted and decorated, totally "self contained" and "fully fitted".

Apparently, it would suit a single person or a couple.

What they failed to mention, however, is that the bed is a mattress up against the wall.

Now, we've received countless complaints from readers about pull out beds, but a mattress against the WALL?! This is a new one on us.

Take a look at some of the images on the site.

For a price that is the majority of most people's monthly paycheck, this is completely ridiculous.

READ MORE: This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside