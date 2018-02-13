Dublin

This Video Highlights Just How Dangerous It Is To Cycle Around College Green Right Now

This problem isn't going away...

The debate revolving around cycling in Dublin has been running for a long time and it's only been intensified by the new Luas line at College Green. 

Cyclists have noted that in times of heavy traffic they are repeatedly placed in dangerous situations in the area due to what many see as a lack of proper planning. 

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has moved to highlight the issue by posting this video on Twitter. It shows a a cyclist being almost forced onto the footpath as a bus veers towards the Luas line before moving back into the middle of the road. 

The post received a large volume of replies with others noting that the number of taxis driving through the area is also a source of problems.

