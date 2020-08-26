Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

This woman’s deconstructed Irish fry served with salad has caused outrage online

By Sarah Finnan

August 26, 2020 at 9:10am

Share:

'Lettuce has no place in a jaysus fry.'

If there's one thing I can say with absolute certainty, it's that we take fry ups very seriously... and for good reason. As the most important meal of the day, starting your morning off with a proper Irish fry sets the bar for the day, so making sure it's a good 'un is crucial. Throw in some soggy toast or burnt sausages and that knocks the whole thing off balance. Add in lettuce and you've got a catastrophe on your hands.

Sharing a photo of a breakfast she was served while visiting Dublin, Twitter user Gemma Caddell has started a bit of an online debate as to what constitutes a proper fry. According to her: 'this is NOT a fry!!!!'... four exclamation points for emphasis.

Several others agreed with her, with one writing:

'There's plenty of things not great about this... but anyone that puts salad on the same plate as a fry should be imprisoned wtf psychopath behaviour.'

That to put it lightly.

Some were slightly less harsh in their judgement, admitting that though it is 'a tad pretentious' it does have all the elements of a normal fry... save for the greens maybe. Lettuce has no place in a fry.

'Sausage, bacon, beans, eggs, hash brown, bread (toasted?), and something green on the side which obviously fell off a potted plant by accident by we'll forgive it ...I mean it's been deconstructed, and it's a tad pretentious, but, it has all the stuff in a normal fry.'

Disclosing that said breakfast can be found in a place on Talbot Street, it came in at only ten quid which is far more reasonable than onlookers expected. As for why it's served on a chopping board? Dishwasher must be broken... only explanation I can come up with.

Header image via Twitter/Gemma Caddell

READ NEXT: This ‘Dark Dublin’ tour is a great way to explore the city’s hidden history

Share:

Latest articles

This 'Dark Dublin' tour is a great way to explore the city's hidden history

New pop-up burger joint to sink your teeth into in Glasnevin

One of Dublin's tastiest Vietnamese food trucks reopens this Thursday

Here's where to get your coffee and croissant fix this week

You may also love

This 'Dark Dublin' tour is a great way to explore the city's hidden history

New pop-up burger joint to sink your teeth into in Glasnevin

One of Dublin's tastiest Vietnamese food trucks reopens this Thursday

Here's where to get your coffee and croissant fix this week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.