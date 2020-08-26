This woman’s deconstructed Irish fry served with salad has caused outrage online

'Lettuce has no place in a jaysus fry.'

If there's one thing I can say with absolute certainty, it's that we take fry ups very seriously... and for good reason. As the most important meal of the day, starting your morning off with a proper Irish fry sets the bar for the day, so making sure it's a good 'un is crucial. Throw in some soggy toast or burnt sausages and that knocks the whole thing off balance. Add in lettuce and you've got a catastrophe on your hands.

Sharing a photo of a breakfast she was served while visiting Dublin, Twitter user Gemma Caddell has started a bit of an online debate as to what constitutes a proper fry. According to her: 'this is NOT a fry!!!!'... four exclamation points for emphasis.

Several others agreed with her, with one writing:

'There's plenty of things not great about this... but anyone that puts salad on the same plate as a fry should be imprisoned wtf psychopath behaviour.'

That to put it lightly.

Warning to fry lovers. The attached may cause upset. https://t.co/9jP0aBIAuV — liam norris (@liamnorris1001) August 25, 2020

The gates of hell are open - and they’re serving a deconstructed breakfast https://t.co/JqCQmPAnmx — Gareth Russell (@garethrussell1) August 25, 2020

What is it with this weekly almost gleeful annihilation of the blessed and scared fry? Delivered to your table on a chopping board? Served with... I can barely even bring myself to say the word... I feel nauseous, I may faint..... actual lettuce https://t.co/BQumsYdj3A — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) August 24, 2020

Some were slightly less harsh in their judgement, admitting that though it is 'a tad pretentious' it does have all the elements of a normal fry... save for the greens maybe. Lettuce has no place in a fry.

'Sausage, bacon, beans, eggs, hash brown, bread (toasted?), and something green on the side which obviously fell off a potted plant by accident by we'll forgive it ...I mean it's been deconstructed, and it's a tad pretentious, but, it has all the stuff in a normal fry.'

Sausage, bacon, beans, eggs, hash brown, bread (toasted?), and something green on the side which obviously fell off a potted plant by accident by we'll forgive it ...I mean it's bean deconstructed, and it's a tad pretentious, but, it has all the stuff in a normal fry. https://t.co/u2TA2f3iFT — Jay Faulkner ♿ (@thejayfaulkner) August 25, 2020

How gutted would you be if you ordered a fry and got this , probably cost €30 in Dublin to https://t.co/AFfBoPDh4C — Declan Canny (@Declancanny96) August 25, 2020

Disclosing that said breakfast can be found in a place on Talbot Street, it came in at only ten quid which is far more reasonable than onlookers expected. As for why it's served on a chopping board? Dishwasher must be broken... only explanation I can come up with.

Header image via Twitter/Gemma Caddell