Time running out for Dublin EuroMillions player to claim €500,000 prize

Someone in Dublin is at risk of missing out on their €500,000 EuroMillions prize.

In October, the National Lottery revealed that a winning EuroMillions ticket worth €500,000 was sold at the Mace store in Kilbarrack shopping centre, Dublin 5.

Almost three months have passed and the prize remains unclaimed, however.

The deadline to claim the reward is close of business on Monday, December 30 which means that time is running out quickly.

Mace store manager Ellen McManus is now urging customers to double check any tickets before it's too late.

"This genuinely could be a life changing prize to one of our customers and we are absolutely amazed that we haven’t heard from the winner yet," she said.

"We are asking everybody in the area to thoroughly check their homes, cars and maybe even their old handbags to see if they have the winning ticket hidden away."

The winning numbers on the October 1 draw were 09, 18, 26, 32, 43.

If you are lucky enough to discover that you are in possession of the winning ticket then you should sign the back of it and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444... And do it quickly!