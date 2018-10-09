Dublin

Today's Budget Included Some Welcome News For Luas Users

Budget 2019 has now been and gone, bringing with it an increase in Christmas bonuses for social welfare recipients as well as some unwelcome news for smokers.

Among another of other topics addressed in Finance Minister Paschal Donoghue's speech today was the issue public transport and users of the Luas will be happy to hear the plans for the service.

Speaking about the Luas, as well as the new BusConnects service, Donohoe said 'We are improving and expanding our public transport infrastructure and services through the provision of new buses under BusConnects, extended trams on the Luas and by increasing the amount of funding available to retro-fit older parts of our public transport infrastructure.'

Extended trams would surely be welcomed on those mornings where the Luas feels about as spacious as a tin of sardines. All we can do now is hope that the plans actually come to pass.

James Fenton

