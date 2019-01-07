PICS: Toddler Suffers Injuries After Rock Thrown Through Bus Window In South Dublin Area

"He could have been seriously injured or worse"

A two-year-old boy suffered injuries after a rock was thrown through a bus window in Loughlinstown last night.

The boy's father posted images on Facebook which show damage to the window as well as scratches on the arms of both himself and his son.

The post reads:

'Thankfully we managed to come away with very minor scratches and splinters. If we had have had the buggy on the other side where we usually put it, Josh may have been seriously injured or worse.'

The bus is operated by private company Go Ahead and a statement said that the safety of drivers and passengers is paramount. An investigation has been launched.

