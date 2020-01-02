Close

  • Tommy Fury reveals his favourite place to go out in Dublin

Tommy Fury reveals his favourite place to go out in Dublin

By Alan Fisher

January 2, 2020 at 9:12am

We recently sat down with Tommy Fury and he told us about his favourite place to go out in Dublin when he visits along with a couple of other things.

He was recently in Dublin with MacDonald's and we got the chance to sit down and chat with him.

After explaining why he was in Dublin he tells us that Temple Bar is his go-to when he is in town:

He also told us what Christmas dinner is like in the Fury household and about his famous toasties:

He had a bit of beef with KSI recently:

Finally, we got chatting about I'm A Celeb where he said that 'he would love to do it' and would be down fro eating sheep testicles:

We hope to see Tommy Fury in Temple Bar soon.

