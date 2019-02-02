There Will Be Traffic Restrictions On Both Sides Of The City Today With Four Huge Games Taking Place

It's a massive weekend of sport in Ireland and Dublin is at the centre of it all. The capital is playing host to four massive games today at its two major sporting venues.

At the Aviva Stadium, Ireland will face England in a much-anticipated Six Nations clash at 4.45pm. Meanwhile, over on the northside, Croke Park will play host to a Dublin Gaelic Football double-header as the the capital's ladies face Donegal (5pm) and the men go up against Galway (7pm). Before those games, Laois will play against Louth in the National Football League (3pm) at the same venue.

All this, of course, will lead to a number of traffic restrictions around town and AA Roadwatch has advised the public about what will be going on.

Information on its website reads as follows:

'Ireland will take on England at Aviva Stadium in the 2019 6Nations Championship. Kick-off is at 4:45pm. 'To facilitate the game, the following road closures will be in place from approx. 2:30pm: Lansdowne Park, Lansdowne Lane, Lansdowne Rd (between Shelbourne Rd and Herbert Bridge), Herbert Rd, Newbridge Ave, Bath Ave and Londonbridge Rd. From 3pm, the remainder of Lansdowne Rd will close along with Shelbourne Rd, Beatty's Ave and Ballsbridge Ave. 'Dublin v Galway in Croke Park as part of the Allianz FL Division 1 Round 2. Throw-in is 7pm. Traffic restrictions will be in place and delays can be expected in Drumcondra and in the surrounding area.'

The statement adds that there are a number of ways to get to the games 'including DART, Luas and Dublin Bus. Irish Rail are providing a full DART and commuter timetable.'

