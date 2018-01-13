Tributes Paid To Dublin Man Who Passed Away While Playing Football

'Words cannot describe the heartbreak we are all feeling...'

Tributes have been paid to Dublin man Paul Gillen after he passed away while playing football on Thursday.

According to the Irish Independent, the 25-year-old from Ballyroan was born with a heart condition known as pulmonary stenosis. He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital before passing away on Thursday night.

Paul's brother David said:

"He was playing football with myself and our brother when he collapsed. It was devastating. "He was an outstanding gaelic football player and an incredible soccer player. He had the best left foot I’ve ever seen."

His sister Lisa wrote 'I will always look up to you. Words cannot describe the heartbreak we are all feeling. I love you forever big man', while local football club Firhouse Clover added its own tribute on Facebook:

Paul is survived by his parents Padraig and Lillian, brothers Shaun, David and Ryan and sisters Orlagh and Lisa.

