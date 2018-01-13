Dublin

Tributes Paid To Dublin Man Who Passed Away While Playing Football

'Words cannot describe the heartbreak we are all feeling...'

Screen Shot 2018 01 13 At 13 17 51

Tributes have been paid to Dublin man Paul Gillen after he passed away while playing football on Thursday.

According to the Irish Independent, the 25-year-old from Ballyroan was born with a heart condition known as pulmonary stenosis. He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital before passing away on Thursday night. 

Paul's brother David said:

"He was playing football with myself and our brother when he collapsed. It was devastating.

"He was an outstanding gaelic football player and an incredible soccer player. He had the best left foot I’ve ever seen."

His sister Lisa wrote 'I will always look up to you. Words cannot describe the heartbreak we are all feeling. I love you forever big man', while local football club Firhouse Clover added its own tribute on Facebook:

Paul is survived by his parents Padraig and Lillian, brothers Shaun, David and Ryan and sisters Orlagh and Lisa.

READ NEXT: Gardai Believe Man Found Dead In Dalkey May Have Impaled Himself On Railings

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Tributes Paid To Dublin Man Who Passed Away While Playing Football
Tributes Paid To Dublin Man Who Passed Away While Playing Football
There's A Deadly New Bar And Restaurant Coming To St. Stephen's Green
There's A Deadly New Bar And Restaurant Coming To St. Stephen's Green
Meghan Markle Gives A Shout-Out To Two Popular Dublin Nightclubs In This Resurfaced Old Tweet
Meghan Markle Gives A Shout-Out To Two Popular Dublin Nightclubs In This Resurfaced Old Tweet
Dublin's Weather Is Looking Pretty Grim For The Rest Of The Week
Dublin's Weather Is Looking Pretty Grim For The Rest Of The Week
One Person Has Been Hospitalised After An Overnight Fire In The City Centre
One Person Has Been Hospitalised After An Overnight Fire In The City Centre
PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
Driver Speaks Of Shock As Metal Object Smashes Windscreen On M50
Driver Speaks Of Shock As Metal Object Smashes Windscreen On M50
PICS: Three-Year-Old's Question To Dublin Bus Is Cute But Their Response Is Even Cuter
PICS: Three-Year-Old's Question To Dublin Bus Is Cute But Their Response Is Even Cuter
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
The Cat Person In Your Life Will Definitely Want To Apply For This Dublin Job
The Cat Person In Your Life Will Definitely Want To Apply For This Dublin Job
This Footage Of Windy Plane Landings In Dublin During Storm Eleanor Is Pretty Terrifying
This Footage Of Windy Plane Landings In Dublin During Storm Eleanor Is Pretty Terrifying
There's A Deadly New Bar And Restaurant Coming To St. Stephen's Green
Dublin

There's A Deadly New Bar And Restaurant Coming To St. Stephen's Green
PIC: A Fine Gael TD Made This Cringeworthy 'Text-Talk Translation' Sheet For Parents
News

PIC: A Fine Gael TD Made This Cringeworthy 'Text-Talk Translation' Sheet For Parents
This Fab Restaurant In Temple Bar Is Doing A HUGE 50% Off Its Menu Every Sunday
Food and Drink

This Fab Restaurant In Temple Bar Is Doing A HUGE 50% Off Its Menu Every Sunday
Gardai Believe Man Found Dead In Dalkey May Have Impaled Himself On Railings
News

Gardai Believe Man Found Dead In Dalkey May Have Impaled Himself On Railings

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Hidden Behind The Spire Is A New Vietnamese Restaurant That's A True Taste Of Hanoi
Reviews

Hidden Behind The Spire Is A New Vietnamese Restaurant That's A True Taste Of Hanoi

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin