Security Block Trinity Students Into Dining Room As Protests Continue Regarding Repeat Exam Fees

No food or water will be permitted and toilet access has been cut off.

Protests at Trinity College Dublin over Repeat Exam fees have taken an unexpected twist as External Security have decided to block students in who were occupying the dining room.

The introduction of a €450 flat fee on supplemental exams has been protested by students since it was introduced.

First, they began by reviewing the Book of Kells negatively on Facebook to highlight the fee increase and following that, Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) representatives, including Education Officer Alice MacPherson and Disabilities Officer Laura Beston took up protests alongside the students.

On Wednesday evening, around 60 people occupied the dining room at Trinity College Dublin but have since been locked in by external security.

A statement issued by Trinity College Dublin reads:

"This evening at approximately 5pm, 60 Trinity students were locked into the dining hall as part of the ongoing occupation in Trinity College Dublin. External Security services are now blocking all entrances into the dining hall.

"Security have made it clear that no food or water will be permitted into the dining hall and toilet access has been cut off.

"Students will be permitted to leave the building if they wish. Access to all other parts of the dining hall have been cut off and students have been warned that the doors have been alarmed.

"If the alarm is triggered, an emergency response unit will be immediately sent.

"The occupation started yesterday (Tuesday) when a body of approximately 60 students occupied and secured the dining hall in Trinity. This was a peaceful occupation with students allowed to enter and leave the building freely up until now."

