Two Boys Brew owners open up about homophobic incident

By Alan Fisher

June 27, 2020 at 11:55am

Two Boys Brew owners open up about a homophobic incident that happened in their cafe last weekend.

The owners took to their Instagram to talk about the incident.

They said that they 'debated whether to share this or not on here as we‘re adamant that our platform should focus on spreading love and positivity, but as we wanted to share this image today; we thought it was the perfect time to share an incident that occurred last weekend in TBB that’s been playing on our minds heavily since!'

They continue to say that it was a regular Saturday until a guy walked into the cafe, up to the counter, and 'aggressively SHOUTED the following. “I want to make a complaint. I’m Irish, I’m catholic and I don’t want to see anything like this in my country. You’re all just a bunch of fucking perverts and you need to get the fuck out of my country”

They finish saying that they 'will never apologise for who we are and we will continue to be a space that is open & inviting for ALL'.

'A space where you can feel safe, happy & positive and if someone has a problem with that then they’re clearly not welcome.

Stand tall. Be proud. Be Present. And never let the bastards get you down!

Happy Pride 2020 & have a blast of a weekend ?'

 

We debated whether to share this or not on here as we‘re adamant that our platform should focus on spreading love and positivity, but as we wanted to share this image today; we thought it was the perfect time to share an incident that occurred last weekend in TBB that’s been playing on our minds heavily since! It was a normal Saturday for us, both the team and all our customers were in flying form and the weather was super. During a moment when the cafe was quiet a guy walked in and headed straight to the till, where he leaned in close to the screen and aggressively SHOUTED the following. “I want to make a complaint. I’m Irish, I’m catholic and I don’t want to see anything like this in my country. You’re all just a bunch of fucking perverts and you need to get the fuck out of my country” Suffice to say, after the initial shock it upset us deeply that there is such hatred still out there towards our LGBTQIA+ community. Not only that but where do you even start with what he had to say! We will never apologise for who we are and we will continue to be a space that is open & inviting for ALL. A space where you can feel safe, happy & positive and if someone has a problem with that then they’re clearly not welcome. Stand tall. Be proud. Be Present. And never let the bastards get you down! Happy Pride 2020 & have a blast of a weekend 🌈

