Two Boys Brew owners open up about homophobic incident

Two Boys Brew owners open up about a homophobic incident that happened in their cafe last weekend.
The owners took to their Instagram to talk about the incident.
They said that they 'debated whether to share this or not on here as we‘re adamant that our platform should focus on spreading love and positivity, but as we wanted to share this image today; we thought it was the perfect time to share an incident that occurred last weekend in TBB that’s been playing on our minds heavily since!'
They continue to say that it was a regular Saturday until a guy walked into the cafe, up to the counter, and 'aggressively SHOUTED the following. “I want to make a complaint. I’m Irish, I’m catholic and I don’t want to see anything like this in my country. You’re all just a bunch of fucking perverts and you need to get the fuck out of my country”
They finish saying that they 'will never apologise for who we are and we will continue to be a space that is open & inviting for ALL'.
'A space where you can feel safe, happy & positive and if someone has a problem with that then they’re clearly not welcome.
Stand tall. Be proud. Be Present. And never let the bastards get you down!
Happy Pride 2020 & have a blast of a weekend ?'
