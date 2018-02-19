Two Dublin KFC Stores Have Had To Close For The Most Bizarre Reason

Two Dublin KFC stores have had to close down after the almightiest of 'cock'-ups has seen the company run out of chicken.

The fast food chain has closed around 600 of its 900 sites across Ireland and the UK, due to an issue with deliveries.



The company switched its delivery contract to DHL, which blamed "operational issues" for the supply disruption.

In a statement, KFC admitted it had a "couple of teething problems", and apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

Two Dublin outlets have been affected by the shortage - Liffey Valley and Jervis Shopping Centre.

In a statement released on Monday night, KFC said:

"We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

"We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.

"Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.

"Hope to see you in our restaurants soon."

According to the website, Dublin outlets that are currently open as of 19th February at 8pm are:

The Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords

Carrickmines Retail Park, Dublin

Omni Shopping Centre

Parnell Street, Retail Unit 1, Greeg Court

Northside Shopping Centre

Charlestown Shopping Centre

You can find more information about or whether your nearest outlet in Ireland or Dublin is open here.

